Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Acquires 82,500 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 82,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,618,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,987,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,050.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 62,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $2,181,875.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,058,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $837,785.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,291,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00.

Appian Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ APPN opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.48. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after buying an additional 392,190 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Appian by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 236,230 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,411 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 70.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,435 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

