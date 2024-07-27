Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

