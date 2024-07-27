Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading Up 0.7%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $33.93. Approximately 8,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 28,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 525,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,133,000. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises about 4.6% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 15.33% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

