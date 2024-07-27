AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

