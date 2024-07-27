Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AQST. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,456,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,709,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.