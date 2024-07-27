ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in July

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.2 days.
ARB Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARBFF opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. ARB has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $25.43.
ARB Company Profile
