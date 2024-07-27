ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Major Shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus Acquires 189,856 Shares

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 55,463 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98.
- On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 47,492 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32.
- On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 2.3 %
ARCA biopharma stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ARCA biopharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
