Arch Resources, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Arch Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $21.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $111.52 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

