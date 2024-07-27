Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Down 4.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $139.25 and last traded at $139.77. Approximately 48,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 394,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.65.

The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

