Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Archrock to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Archrock

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.