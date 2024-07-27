Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 1,095.8% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 129,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 152,411 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AACT opened at $10.72 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

