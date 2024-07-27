Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,695.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ARES opened at $147.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $152.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.