argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $585.00 at Guggenheim

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $545.00 to $585.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of argenx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $546.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $539.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARGX

argenx Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $494.46 on Friday. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $532.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.