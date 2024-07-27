Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Arkema Trading Up 1.0 %
Arkema stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $86.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
