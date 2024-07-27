Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $295.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $283.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $214.13 and a 12 month high of $283.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

