Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $301.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $301.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $283.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.33 and its 200 day moving average is $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $214.13 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.