Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $283.53 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $214.13 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 496,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,747,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.