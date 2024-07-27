Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $286.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.27.

View Our Latest Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 3.5 %

AJG opened at $283.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $214.13 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.