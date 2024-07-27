Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $283.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $214.13 and a one year high of $283.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.