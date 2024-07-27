Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,705,000 after buying an additional 434,003 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Asana by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Asana Trading Up 1.9 %
ASAN stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,754,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,443 shares of company stock worth $951,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
