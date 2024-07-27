Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $284.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.60. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $221.86 and a 52 week high of $316.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.02). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $3.52 per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

