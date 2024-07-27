ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMVY stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. ASMPT has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.1992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.20.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

