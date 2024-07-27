Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

