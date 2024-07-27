Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 348.9% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

