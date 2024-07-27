Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 348.9% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
