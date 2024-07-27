AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $80.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

