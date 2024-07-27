Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of ASUR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 150,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 85,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Asure Software by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Asure Software by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Asure Software by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,385 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

