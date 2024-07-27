ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52. 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Free Report) by 175.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares during the period. ATAC US Rotation ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.86% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

