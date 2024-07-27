Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATH. National Bank Financial upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

TSE ATH opened at C$5.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$3.30 and a 52 week high of C$5.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.93.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Athabasca Oil

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

