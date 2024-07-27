Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATH. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 4.1 %

ATH stock opened at C$5.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.93. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$3.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.60.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

