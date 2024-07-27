ATI (NYSE:ATI) Trading 6.5% Higher

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.26 and last traded at $64.22. Approximately 94,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,467,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $10,003,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

