Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (AUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AUB stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUB. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.