ATN International’s (ATNI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATNI. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

ATN International Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.22 million, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ATN International has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.39 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Insider Activity at ATN International

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Prior acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 523,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,397,756.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of ATN International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ATN International by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

