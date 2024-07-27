AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

