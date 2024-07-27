AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Raised to $19.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.01 on Thursday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

