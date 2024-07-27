AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Raised to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of T opened at $19.01 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

