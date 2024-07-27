AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. AT&T traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.60. 15,867,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 36,604,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
