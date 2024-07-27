Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 113.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,497,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,026 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,842,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,296 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Avantor by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

