Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 582.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,509.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVNW. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.56 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

