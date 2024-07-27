Aviva (LON:AV) Trading Up 0.9%

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 489.20 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 488.40 ($6.32). Approximately 2,906,818 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 484 ($6.26).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AV shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.11) to GBX 572 ($7.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.05) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.50 ($6.71).
In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,003 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,252.53). In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,252.53). Also, insider Thomas Neil purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £484,000 ($625,969.99). Insiders bought a total of 116,003 shares of company stock worth $56,113,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
