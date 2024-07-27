Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $123.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.85.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 645.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

