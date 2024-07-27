Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading Up 3.6%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Get Ayala alerts:

Ayala Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Ayala Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.05. Ayala’s payout ratio is 10.72%.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.