Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 1,021.1% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

