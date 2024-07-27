Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 1,021.1% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.97.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut Exploration
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.