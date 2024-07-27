BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Trading Down 5.4%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

BAIC Motor Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars.

