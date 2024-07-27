Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 5988486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

