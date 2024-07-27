Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Banc of California Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $14.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Banc of California by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 571,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,498 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Banc of California by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 66,739 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 114,173 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

