Banco de Chile (BCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $824.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.94 million. On average, analysts expect Banco de Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Banco de Chile Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91.
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.
