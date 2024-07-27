Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Bank7 worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Bank7 by 39.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Levinson sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $119,278.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Levinson sold 3,222 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $119,278.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa K. Haines sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $292,569.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $140,660.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,101 shares of company stock worth $1,290,634 in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

