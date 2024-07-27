Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Banner worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 35,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Banner Price Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

