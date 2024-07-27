Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $32.73 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $498.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $115,570.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,466 shares of company stock worth $140,534 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.