Barclays Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $22.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

T opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

